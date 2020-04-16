Convergence is a multi-band compressor with up to 10 bands (or four for free!)

Many multiband compressors stick to a simple four-band formula, but the newest plugin from Cut Through Recordings makes things a lot more flexible, offering up to 10 bands and as few as two.

Each band offers the standard Ratio, Threshold, Attack, Release and makeup Gain controls, controls can be linked between bands, and bands can be soloed in order to audition them.

There’s also a free version of Convergence that runs in the standard four-band formulation. For our money (or lack of it), this might just be the only good free multiband compressor out there for Mac and PC (we’re not including OTT).

Running up to 10 bands can be excessive for some situations, but can benefit mastering engineers or anyone working with a particularly unruly dynamic signal.

The ability to strip Convergence back down to only two bands is convenient for getting bass or sub bass in line, or taming a very particular area of the frequency spectrum only.