Celebrate 40 years of Casio keyboards, synths and pianos in less than 4 minutes

Listen out for classic models from the Casiotone, CZ and Privia ranges

If you’ve been playing keyboards for any length of time, it’s almost inconceivable that you won’t have encountered a Casio model at some point. The company has now been making synths, pianos and other keyboards for 40 years, and to celebrate, Casio’s Mike Martin has created Regeneration, a new track that uses many of the company’s classic instruments.

The track includes not only some early Casiotone classics, such as the VL-1 (VL-Tone) and MT-205, but also the new CT-S300. Look out, too, for some Privia pianos, and various models from the XW range. The CZ iPad app, which emulates various CZ classics - such as the legendary CZ-101 - gets a look-in, too.

Happy birthday, then, to Casio and its keyboards. Here’s to the next 40 years...

