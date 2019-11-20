The Casiotone is back! New portable keyboards for beginners released

Popular with families and used by countless garage bands who couldn’t afford anything else, the Casiotone range of portable keyboards was a fixture in the early ‘80s. Now Casio has released a revamped line-up of Casiotone models for the next generation of players.

In many ways, the CT-S200, CT-S300 and LK-S250 are cut from similar cloth to their predecessors, with each offering a wide range of built-in sounds and rhythms (400 and 122 respectively), plus 50 patterns in Dance Music Mode. You also get USB MIDI and a rechargeable battery.

Thanks to slimline chassis’, weight has been kept down to six pounds, and there are 61 full-size keys. Portability is aided by the inclusion of a carry handle.

Announced at Summer NAMM, the Casiotones are in stores now, all ready to find their way under Christmas trees. Prices are $109 for the CT-S200, $139 for the CT-S300, and $159 for the LK-S250.