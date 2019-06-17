Can’t make David Gilmour’s mammoth guitar auction? Take a jaw-dropping virtual tour instead

With just days to go before David Gilmour sells 120 of his prized guitars, including the fabled Black Strat, auction house Christie’s has given us mere mortals access to the guitars’ New York exhibition.

Pop on over to Christie’s website, and you can explore the virtual space that plays host to the legendary instruments, spanning vintage guitars from the likes of Fender, Gibson, Martin and Gretsch - including a 1954 Stratocaster with serial number #0001.

Proceeds from the auction on 20 June will go towards Gilmour’s charitable foundation to benefit victims of famine, homelessness and displacement.

