Cableguys brings the Noise with its new Shaper plugin, which includes presets from BT and InsideInfo

Having looked on as David Guetta let the cat out of the audio processing bag , plugin maven Cableguys has now officially announced NoiseShaper, which it’s calling a “dynamic noise designer” plugin.

Featuring “production-ready” noise sources from the likes of BT, Cyclick and InsideInfo, this enables you to layer these samples onto any sound with a single click. What’s more, the built-in dynamic control means that NoiseShaper can react to your music, ‘breathing’ with every beat.

Included noise types include vinyl crackle, electric fizz, console and cassette hiss, bubbling water, retro equipment hum and more. You can apply noise when and where where it’s required using the modulation tools - Follow mode syncs it to the beat, while Duck mode fills in the gaps.

You can also target specific mix elements and design your own rhythmic noise patterns with the drawable LFOs.

NoiseShaper has a regular price of $60/€50, but is currently available for the introductory price of $34/€29. It’s also available as part of the ShaperBox 2 bundle, which comes with seven other Shapers, too.