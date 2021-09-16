More

“WTF?!”: Did David Guetta just leak a new Cableguys ShaperBox VST plugin?

By ( , , )

“It’s insane!!!!” says the DJ/producer as he takes it for a spin

David Guetta Cableguys plugin
(Image credit: David Guetta/Instagram)

We know that he spends a lot of time with synths, but it looks like David Guetta is an early adopter of new plugin effects, too.

Head to the DJ/producer’s Instagram story right now and you’ll see him testing what appears to be a new and unreleased plugin from Cableguys. In fact, there’s no ‘appears’ about it - he literally says that’s what he’s doing.

As leaks go, it’s pretty brazen - we’re guessing that Guetta isn’t used to dealing with the news embargos that us mortals have to respect. However, given that he’s such a high-profile user, and that he clearly likes the new plugin - “what the fuck!?” is his potty-mouthed verdict - we’re guessing that Cableguys isn’t really going to care.

In fact, when we spoke to the company, it was happy to confirm that a new plugin is indeed on the way. 

“We can’t reveal the details,” says our source, “but it’s a new ShaperBox effect, with sounds designed by BT, Cyclick and InsideInfo. It’s out next month!”

This isn’t the first time that Guetta has sung the praises of Cableguys, of course - he previously called the company’s Shaperbox 2 plugin a “must-have”.

As far as the new effect goes, we’re guessing that all will soon be revealed on the Cableguys website. Unless David gets in first, that is.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info