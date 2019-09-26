Cableguys release the ShaperBox 2 effects plugin, as David Guetta calls it a “must have”

For many producers, Cableguys’ ‘Shaper’ effects have become secret creative weapons over the past few years, and the company has now packed new versions of five of them into a single plugin: ShaperBox 2.

The effects in question - TimeShaper 2, VolumeShaper 6, FilterShaper Core 2, PanShaper 3, and WidthShaper 2 - all take a visual approach to control, enabling you to draw the required modulation shapes using the editable LFOs. There are new Pens for drawing lines, arcs and S-curves, while the Filter, Pan and Width Shapers can now respond to the dynamics of your beats, loops and melodies.

Other enhancements include a British-inspired visual compressor inside VolumeShaper 6, eight phaser modes in FilterShaper Core 2, tape/vinyl ‘wow’ and custom flanger/chorus with TimeShaper 2’s Fine Mode, and psychoacoustic Haas panning in PanShaper 3.

If you want to take a shortcut to various staple production effects, you can do so via the 1-click Quick Presets that pop up on ShaperBox 2’s startup screen.

ShaperBox 2 is already in the hands of several pro producers, with David Guetta calling it “a box of many must-have, well organised tools for sound design and even for mixing.”

You can purchase the ShaperBox 2 processors individually, but the best value offering is the ShaperBox 2 Bundle, which contains all of them and costs $99/€89. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.