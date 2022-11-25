Cableguys’ ShaperBox 3.1 plugin adds a new Oscilloscope Tool, and you can get it for a bargain price this Black Friday

Cableguys’ ShaperBox 3 is predictably excellent - “slicker and more capable than ever” was our verdict - and the v3.1 update just made it even better. And, this being Black Friday, you can currently bag it for a bargain price. In fact, this could be one of the best Black Friday plugin deals (opens in new tab) going.

(opens in new tab) Get Cableguys' ShaperBox 3.1 for just $89/€89 (opens in new tab)

The nine plugins contained in Shaperbox 3.1 would regularly retail for a combined total of $301/€301, but you can currently get them for just $89/€89.



The highlight of this point release is the new Oscilloscope Tool. This includes a high-res waveform display that locks to beats and bars, audio or MIDI, and is designed to help producers to visualise the dynamics of their music and identify mix problems. You can also overlay the waveform of any other track using sidechain routing.

Find out how it works in the video below.

Comprising nine multiband effects - Volume, Time, Drive, Filter, Crush, Noise, Pan, Width and the new Liquid processor - ShaperBox 3 is controlled on a visual interface that enables you to draw waveshapes, and offers easier LFO editing than ever before.

New for version 3 is Audio Triggering - switch this on and the LFO will restart with every transient. There’s also a new external sidechain input in the VolumeShaper that comes with its own view.

The new effect, LiquidShaper, takes ShaperBox into flanging and phasing territory, while new editing features include a more powerful pointer tool that makes all key functions operable with a left click.

Preset browsing has been streamlined and speeded-up, too, while ShaperBox’s multiband compressor can now be inserted anywhere in the processing chain. The envelope followers, meanwhile, offer an improved adaptive release mode that’s said to produce an even sweeter analogue-style response, and various specific improvements have been made to a number of the individual effects.

ShaperBox 3 is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Find out more on the CableGuys (opens in new tab) website.

Shop more Black Friday deals