Cabaret Voltaire's Richard H Kirk dies, aged 65: "One of the true pioneers of British electronic music"

Band were famed for their early use of electronics and tape loops

Cabaret Voltaire
Cabaret Voltaire: (From left to right) Stephen Mallinder and Richard H Kirk. (Image credit: David Corio/Redferns)

Richard H Kirk, founder and last remaining member of influential British electronic band Cabaret Voltaire, has died at the age of 65.

Kirk formed Cabaret Voltaire with Stephen Mallinder and Chris Watson in Sheffield in 1973. Their early work saw them experimenting with DIY electronics and tape loops, and they were a big influence on other electronic-focused Sheffield bands such as The Human League and Heaven 17.

Cabaret Voltaire are also seen as pioneers of the industrial scene, and helped to influence the industrial techno movement of the ‘90s.

Artists and record labels associated with Cabaret Voltaire have been paying tribute to Kirk on social media.

