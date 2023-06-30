TikTok owner ByteDance launches Ripple, a new app that generates music based on what you sing or hum into it

TikTok owner ByteDance has launched Ripple, a new app that can generate music based on your humming or singing. This is designed to make it easier for those who don’t use traditional DAWs to create soundtracks for their short-form video content.

Ripple uses machine learning to generate a song in a style of your choosing. It’s been trained in music that is either owned or licensed by ByteDance, and can come up with drum, bass, keyboard and other parts. It won’t do the vocals for you, though - you’ll have to record these yourself.

The length of the music created corresponds to what you sing into it, so don’t expect a few seconds of humming to result in a three-minute track. It seems that there are various DAW-style editing features, though, so you should be able to cut, copy and loop material as required.

Ripple is currently in closed beta in the US, though presumably it’ll be rolled out worldwide upon release.