Buy iZotope’s Breaktweaker drum machine plugin for less than €10 (and get Trash 2 and Carbon thrown in for free)

We suspect that the music software savings are going to come thick and fast between now and the end of the year - look out, too, for plenty of Prime Day music deals - but we doubt that few will be as big as the one you can currently get on iZotope’s Breaktweaker Expanded.

Over at Plugin Boutique, this BT-designed beatmaking plugin is currently available at the barmy price of $12/£9/€10, which is considerably lower than the $249 that the software is retailing for over on the iZotope website.

In our review, we noted that Breaktweaker does an outstanding job of creating stadium-friendly EDM and dubstep beats, offering polyrhythmic sequencing and micro-editing. And, at this price, it could offer a low-cost, high-quality way of reinvigorating your beatmaking workflow.

What’s more, in buying Breaktweaker you’ll also be able to claim free copies of both Trash 2 , iZotope’s multiband distortion plugin, and UJAM’s Carbon virtual guitar instrument.