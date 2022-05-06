Watch Brian May perform Spanish language version of Another World, Otro Lugar, in the shadow of a volcano

Brian May has premiered the video for his Spanish language version of Another World, in which the Queen guitarist performs the title-track from his recently reissued 1998 solo album in the volcanic locale of Tenerife’s Teide National Park.

May says the Otro Lugar video is a special gift to his Spanish-speaking fans across the world, and it sees him return to the island where he worked on his PhD in astrophysics. His research into interplanetary dust was conducted at the Tiede Observatory, home Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias, an area dominated by the Tiede volcano.

May also takes his BMG Rhapsody acoustic electric guitar with him to the islands of La Palma and El Hierro, which is where the photogenic tree from the Another World cover art can be found.

“The tree is a great symbol for Another World for me,” said May. “And we revisited it. It’s a really ancient tree. It’s a kind of juniper. It’s a Sabina, as they call it here. But its form is extraordinary – it’s grown in a very harsh environment with constant high winds. So the only way it has survived is by bending – in a long sweeping curve, the tree resembles a beautiful woman with her head thrown back in the wind.”

Astrophysicist, animal rights activist, stereophotographer, maker of guitars and rock star, May has got a lot on his plate, but with the Otro Lugar video shot in some breathtaking vistas, he could probably do some freelancing for the Canary Islands’ tourist board.

“We had an amazing trip with these three islands and the gods have been with us,” continued May. “This has been a dream for me, to revisit the places which fuelled my life and also fuelled the creation of this album Another World, particularly the pine forest which encircles the central volcano, El Teide. And that forest is a very special place for me, for many reasons. And that's the place I want to be when I leave this planet, because to me, it's the closest place to Heaven.”

Another World is available now via UMe. To mark the rerelease of Another World, May has also collaborated with IK Multimedia to offer AmpliTube 5 users free presets for his Another World guitar tones, which can be downloaded via the ToneNET platform.