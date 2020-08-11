Brent Mason's heavily modded Telecaster gets official Fender Stories Collection edition

Fender has announced two new, highly desirable recreations of one of the most recorded guitars in rock history.

My main – and most loved – guitar for over 35 years has been my 1967 Fender Telecaster Brent Mason

Brent Mason, the revered Nashville session giant, originally discovered the '67/'68 Tele in a Nashville guitar shop in the early '80s. It had already been stripped of its original finish and recoated in grey auto primer before Mason went to work on it, fitting new pickups, controls and a Glaser B-Bender system.

Fender's new Stories Collection version packs a Seymour Duncan mini-hum in the neck position, Hot Stack in the middle and Vintage Stack on the bridge, alongside custom switching and wiring, that distinctive "Primer Greay: satin lacquer finish, locking Sperzel tuners and Dunlop locking strap buttons.

You can also pick up a new Mount Tele as part of a strictly limited Custom Shop run, with custom appointments, deployed by the skilled hands of Master Builder Kyle McMillin.

The Stories Collection Brent Mason Telecaster... (Image credit: Fender)

... and the pricier, more detailed recreation that is the Custom Shop Limited Edition Brent Mason Telecaster (Image credit: Fender)

“My main – and most loved – guitar for over 35 years has been my 1967 Fender Telecaster, so it feels great to see the Fender Stories Collection Brent Mason Telecaster come to life,” Mason said.

“I have lost count of the number of hit songs the guitar has featured on over the years, alongside the likes of Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, Toby Keith…there are hundreds.

"It has some brilliant features – my favorite of which is the middle pickup with an extra volume control knob – and I can’t wait to see what the guitar can do in the hands of other players around the world.”

The Stories Collection Brent Mason Telecaster is listed at $2,499.99, while the Custom Shop Limited Edition Brent Mason Telecaster will set you back a cool $12,500.

For more info, head to Fender.