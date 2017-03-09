Brent Hinds and Ben Weinman on defying definition and expectation with Giraffe Tongue Orchestra

You both seem drawn to disjointed rhythms and time signatures. Where does all that come from?

Brent: “I think it would be listening to jazz, for me.”

I’ve always been the odd guy. Even back in high school, people would be like, ‘That guy is weird, hanging out over there sucking his thumb!’

Ben: “That and fusion. Plus a combination of IDM like Aphex Twin and Squarepusher. I was listening to a lot of electronic stuff around the time Dillinger Escape Plan started. I listened to punk and metal before that, so I got kinda desensitized to a lot of it. Then other styles started to take my interest. It was what made me want to do this kind of version of heavy thrash. Players like John McLaughlin, Robert Fripp…”

Brent: “King Crimson, totally! I really love that band. I mean, I’m not trying to copy Ben by saying that! [laughs] Plus there was Frank Zappa and Captain Beefheart. Rory Gallagher is another guy that’s been a huge influence on my life and guitar approach.

“I’ve always liked odd music, I’ve always been the odd guy. Even back in high school, people would be like, ‘That guy is weird, hanging out over there sucking his thumb!’ My country swing heroes are Django Reinhardt, Jerry and Jimmy Reed, Gene Vincent, Carl Perkins… there are just so many. On top of that, there’s Danny Gatton, Paco De Lucia, the players that prove you don’t need effects, you just need to know how to play the goddamn guitar.”

What else helped you stray from 4/4?

Brent: “Well, in GTO, it’s our drummer Thomas Pridgen - he decides when he wants to calm down and play in 4/4… he’s the drummer! Which is what I like about being in a band with him - he makes the weird shit sound 4/4 and then the easy shit sound weird or technical.

“A lot of Mastodon stuff is in 7[/4], which is less typical and feels more natural, not that I usually know what I’m playing in! We attract the non-average listeners. The other side is all the Disturbed and Five Finger Death Punch fans, who knows who the fuck those people are? But I can say they love their metal just as much as our fans do. Who knows, they’re probably the same people that voted for Trump!”

Ben: “I tend to like a bar of three, a bar of six, then nine… after which, I add it all up to whatever the fuck that is! [laughs] I don’t really have any go-to’s when it comes to time, really.”