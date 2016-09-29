Ben Weinman talks Dillinger Escape Plan's origins, Dissociation and destiny

When he describes the band in its current form, Ben is enthusiastic, speaking of how the music scene has to some extent caught up with them, and that Dillinger are now getting some of the recognition they deserve.

It may come as a surprise, then, to learn - as fans did when new album Dissociation was announced - that this will be the final Dillinger Escape Plan record, with the band intending to go out on a high.

"The vibe around Dillinger is amazing," Ben admits, "but in a way, that's more reason to say, 'let's control the destiny of this band' and close the book in a way that is respectable."

Though Ben doesn't touch on it, their extreme live shows, which have taken their toll in broken bones, as well as him and Greg living on opposite coasts of the US are probably factors, too.

There's also the fact that Ben is still the driving force behind the writing, production and recording process.

"I do pretty complex and detailed demos... then I'll send it to our drummer Billy to start familiarising him with some of the ideas,” he explains.

“Then the next step is usually him coming over and us getting in a room with some combination of premeditated riffs already planned out and structured combined with real improv jamming to make sure that it feels right and that the transitions are natural and the speeds are right.

“A big part of our demoing is not only the songs, but making sure the energy is there. Liam [Wilson, bass] will work on gluing it all together. Sometimes the bass is what those songs need to make them make sense to Greg. It gives him a better idea of what melodies or whatever might be in there, because there's so many notes happening.

“When Greg gets it, he's hearing it almost like a fan would hear it for the first time, so he's really able to react, which I think is exciting, without any idea of where the song is coming from or how it was started, and I think that's really interesting."

Ben muses on how this process means that he can be surprised by how a track turns out, for example hearing Wanting Not So Much As To come back from Greg with a spoken-word vocal.

"That's a perfect example," he agrees, "because it's the sort of thing you might expect a completely different style of singing over, but then you hear it back and you feel a completely different energy from hearing the song than you had intended when it was just music."