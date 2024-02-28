“Instant breaks”: Could Excite Audio’s new drum plugin mean that your crate digging days are at an end?

If creating the perfect drum break is supposed to involve scratchy vinyl, sampling and careful editing, someone forgot to mention it to Excite Audio, because its new Bloom Drum Breaks plugin enables you to create that essential rhythmic razzle dazzle in next to no time.

This maps loops, fills and one-shots to your MIDI keyboard, so you can switch between and tweak them at will. There are also four macro controls for dialling in digital, lo-fi, slap verb and phaser effects, while the edit page enables you to finetune samples, manipulate beats and get in-depth with the saturation, dynamics, noise, lo-cut and hi-cut processors.

The workflow is simple: set the tempo, choose a sample bank or one of the 250 presets and then fire off the loops that are assigned to two octaves’ worth of white keys. The black keys, meanwhile, are used for altering the likes of playback speed and pitch, and to trigger custom sequences and modulation.

There are eight banks of sounds and you can mix and match between them, either manually or by choosing the randomise option. As well as being able to trigger samples from your MIDI keyboard you can sequence them in the Phrase Player, which also enables you to modulate effect parameters.

Bloom Drum Breaks runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and is available now for the introductory price of $39/£39/€39 (regular price will be $59/£59/€59). There’s also a Lite version which currently costs $19/£19/€19 (regular price $29/£29/€29).

Find out more on the Excite Audio website.