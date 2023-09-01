Blink-182 postpone UK and Ireland shows as Travis Barker flies home due to an “urgent family matter”

Blink-182 have postponed four gigs in the UK and Ireland after announcing that drummer, Travis Barker has had to fly back to the U.S. due to an urgent family matter.

The announcement was made by the band via its social media accounts, stating, “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

No further information on Barker’s emergency has been provided, however Barker himself took to his Instagram 'stories' over the last 24 hours to post photos of a prayer room, including a photo of a flag reading ‘Together we pray’. Barker’s wife, Kourtney Kardashian is currently pregnant.

The postponed gigs were due to start tonight (1 September), with a two-night run at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, followed by dates at the Belfast SSE Arena and Dublin’s 3Arena on 4 & 5 September respectively.

Blink-182 has a number of European dates scheduled between now and their return to the UK in October. None of these gigs, including the dates in London (11/12 October), Birmingham (14 October) and Manchester (15/16 October) have been affected at this time.

The postponed shows would have been the band’s first European dates since the classic Blink-182 line-up of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker reunited in 2022 following DeLonge’s seven-year absence from the band.