Black Friday usually sucks for piano and keyboard deals, but this year has changed my mind - save hundreds on Yamaha, Roland, Korg, Casio and Kawai

Okay, so Black Friday doesn't officially kick off for another few days, but that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be had already. In fact, all the major music retailers have already launched their sales and boy this is a great year to be a pianist or keyboard fanatic! In previous years, we've felt let down by the offering for piano players, but that certainly isn't the case for Black Friday 2023.

Sweetwater, Guitar Center and Musician's Friend all have enticing discounts on everything from digital pianos to synth modules, beginner keyboards, MIDI controllers, sequencers and more. Prices range from a couple of hundred dollars to thousands, so there are some potentially massive savings to be had.

Below, we've picked our favourite keyboards and pianos from this year's incredible line-up. These are instruments that we not only highly rate but we'd happily part with our own cash for. Don't see anything that takes your fancy? Well, head over to our Black Friday keyboard piano deals page for even more great offers.

IK Multimedia iRig Keys 2 Mini: £96 , now £43

In our IK Multimedia iRig Keys 2 Mini review, we praised this pint-sized keyboard for its great build quality, fantastic playability and its feature set - and when it's down to only £43, it becomes even easier to recommend.

Roland FP-30X: Was $799.99 , now $699

Roland's FP range is one of our favourites when it comes to affordable beginner-friendly instruments, so naturally, we get very excited when we see one with a healthy discount. Right now you can save $100 at Guitar Center.

Vox Continental: Was $1,599.99 , now $999.99

The original Vox Continental is a classic. Used by the likes of the The Beatles and The Doors this organ was one of defining sounds of the '60s. This modern version looks to deliver the sound and vibe of the original, but with modern playability and features - and better yet, you can save $600 at Sweetwater!

Kawai CN29: Was $1,699 , now $1,299

The Kawai CN29 is a truly stunning home piano. From its superb sounds, effortless playability, charming good look and Bluetooth features this piano offers players a whole lot for a very modest price - and it's even better with $400 slashed off the price!

Yamaha P-145 B: Was £399 , now £366

Yamaha's P-45 was most definitely one of the most popular beginner pianos on the market, and the latest iteration builds on the previous generation but manages to shrink the model to an even more compact size, making it more portable. This unit is still firmly new, so we are surprised to see it discount for Black Friday. Read our full Yamaha P-145 review.

Korg SV-2 73: Was £1,499 , now £1,245

The Korg SV-2 is one of our favourite stage pianos. As you'd expect, befitting its retro styling, there is an eclectic collection of vintage sounds locked away inside including almost every American tine and reed EP, as well as a Japanese electric grand - and when there's £254 slashed off the price, we can't help but recommend it.

Roland RP30: Was $899.99 , now $699.99

The stylish RP30 is one of our favourite beginner home digital pianos. Featuring Roland's stand-out build quality, superb sounds and excellent feel, this is a total bargain at only $699.99 - save $200 at Sweetwater.

Casio Privia PX-870: Was $1,199 , now $999

With Casio's multi-dimensional AiR processing, 88 scaled hammer action keys, 19 additional tones and a very accessible playing action, this is a superb option for beginners and with $200 off, you really can't go wrong.