Native Instruments and iZotope have joined forces for the biggest Cyber Season sale yet - up to 75% off Massive, Ozone and more

Between the two companies, iZotope and Native Instruments cover all music production software bases (and basses). Native Instruments focuses on creative instruments, effects and DJ software, with hundreds of classic synths, processors and expansions. Meanwhile iZotope specialises in audio quality for every aspect of the mixing process, from creating better recordings to producing professionally mastered tracks.

Now you can enjoy both company's best titles for up to 75% off in what they call 'Cyber Season' (opens in new tab), a discounted Black Friday-style period that extends to December 6. Get classic synths like Massive, incredible mastering suites like Ozone, and hundreds of expansion packs to 'massively' expand your sonic arsenal. Here are just a few of the hottest deals…

(opens in new tab) Classic Native Instruments software: Up to 75% off (opens in new tab)

Native Instruments has produced some iconic software over the years including huge instruments, effects and DJ titles. If you haven't experienced these famous names, then now is the time to jump on board. Classic synths like Massive, Massive X and Reaktor have been reduced by up to an incredible $100 each, or pick up the legendary Traktor Pro DJ software for just $49.50. Then there are iconic effects like Guitar Rig 6 Pro that delivers everything guitar… on your computer. At just $99.50, that's a saving of nearly $100 - it's time to plug right in!

(opens in new tab) Amazing iZotope deals: up to $1,999, now up to $999 (opens in new tab)

iZotope makes software for every aspect of mixing and mastering, employing the latest AI technology to make each process as simple as a mouse click. Get better mixes and mastered tracks in no time with titles like Ozone 10 (pro mastering for $299, was $499), Neutron 3 (incredible auto mixing for $199, was $399) and RX10 Advanced (ultimate audio repair for $799, was $1199). Pick up everything iZotope for up to 75% off!

(opens in new tab) Native Instruments Komplete Instruments:

$49/$199, now $24.50/$99.50 (opens in new tab)

It's also time to consider bigging up your Native Instruments library with some of the best software titles (less) money can buy. Cyber Season sees a range of Komplete Instruments slashed to half price. You can now get software packs like Ignition Keys (to kickstart your pop hits), Lores (organic textures and eclectic layers), and Playbox (chord generation and random idea creation) for 50% off!

(opens in new tab) Native Instruments Komplete Effects:

From $49 , now $24.50 (opens in new tab)

Native Instruments' range of effects covers just about every creative corner of studio recording, and now you can pick up some amazingly inspirational titles for half price. Raum (ambient, twisting reverb), Molekular (modular effects), and Transient Master (for adding punch and dynamics) are just three exciting effects in the Cyber Season sale. Meanwhile bigger bundles like Vintage Compressors deliver more effects for an even bigger saving of up to $100!

(opens in new tab) Native Instruments Expansions:

From $49, now $24.50 (opens in new tab)

These sound packs are a great way to home in on a particular style, artist and genre, each delivering drum kits, samples, loops for NI instruments, presets, and more. Kino and Wake, for example, both have around 150 amazing presets for Massive X and are currently half price at just $14.50. System Clash and Concrete Sun provide classic hip-hop, dancehall and reggae flavours alongside modern hip-hop for just $24.50 each. Artist packs include DJ Khalil and The Stereotypes - all half price too - are also among an incredible 100+ Expansions up for grabs!

All of these are limited-time deals that will run out on December 6, so you'll have to be quick to grab them. And if you want to know about other killer Black Friday plugin deals we’ll be sharing all the best ones here at MusicRadar.

