Avid's Black Friday deals just dropped and there are major discounts on Pro Tools, Sibelius and Media Composer

Avid makes industry standard software for many sectors of the media industry. There's Pro Tools for music producers, of course, while Sibelius sets a high standard for score notation, and Media Composer is widely used for video editing in the film, TV and streaming industries. All three are under Avid's Black Friday spotlight right now, with big reductions - up to 33% - on their annual subscriptions (opens in new tab) and some of the lowest prices ever.

So, if you make music, produce videos or create scores, you might be just about to enjoy a Cyber season boost! Here are the deals in detail…

(opens in new tab) Pro Tools Artist annual subscription: $99 , $74.99 (opens in new tab)

Pro Tools is the music creation platform used by countless professionals the world over, and with 25% off the Artist annual subscription, now could be time for you to find out why so many producers choose it. Pro Tools Artist has over 100 plugins and instruments, the ability to record up to 16 inputs simultaneously, plus 32 audio and 64 MIDI tracks. With perpetual updates and support, Artist is the cost effective Pro Tools choice, and even more so with this year's Black Friday subscription discount.

(opens in new tab) Avid Pro Tools Studio annual subscription: $299 , $199 (opens in new tab)

Where Pro Tools Artist gives you the essential tools for music production, a Pro Tools Studio annual subscription delivers the complete set. You get over 120 instruments and plugins, a massive 512 and 1024 tracks of audio and MIDI tracks, and up to 64 simultaneous inputs from which to record. With surround mixing and extra interfacing options, Studio is a great choice for project and professional studio owners and producers, especially so with a third off the annual fee.

(opens in new tab) Sibelius Artist annual subscription: Was $99 , now $84 (opens in new tab)

An annual subscription to Sibelius Artist gets you one of the most flexible tools for creating professional scores on your desktop or mobile. You get up to 16 instrument parts, 10GB of sounds (900MB for mobile), 300 musical library ideas, a varied set of instruments, a total of 38 plugins, plus free updates and support. It's a great way to enjoy the slick Sibelius notation experience and now has 15% off the annual subscription fee. Sibelius is rated highly in our guide to the best music notation software (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sibelius Ultimate annual subscription: $199 , $159 (opens in new tab)

Sibelius Ultimate delivers the total score creation package for desktop and mobile. It is aimed at professional composers and educators who need to create, arrange, and publish scores of any size and complexity. It comes with 36GB of sounds, a full range of bar formats, 2,000 library ideas, over 140 plugins and complete flexibility to create any type of score you wish. With 20% off the annual price, it's a fantastic time to buy into this Ultimate score subscription.

(opens in new tab) Media Composer annual subscription: $239 , $191 (opens in new tab)

Media Composer is Avid's video editing software designed for the media and entertainment industry, and is widely used within the fields of film, TV, broadcast and streaming. The standard edition offers 99 tracks each for audio and video, and is designed to handle multiple inputs while eliminating time consuming management tasks. There's 20% of an annual Media Composer subscription, so if you compose to picture, Media Composer is now an even more attractive option.

(opens in new tab) Media Composer Ultimate annual subscription:

$499 , now $399 (opens in new tab)

An annual subscription to Media Composer Ultimate delivers the same great audio and video editing facilities found in Media Composer, but adds extra professional features and collaboration options, so is great if you are working as part of a team producing any kind of multimedia presentation. With 20% off, there's $100 to be saved for this Ultimate video editing subscription.

These Avid deals are available from now right through to 27 November, so if you want to find out why so many professionals turn to Avid products for music making, video production and musical score creation, now is a great time to discover the company's pro brands, for less.

If you’re looking for more Black Friday plugin and software deals , we'll be sharing more of the best ones over the coming week. If it's hardware you seek, we're keeping our eyes peeled for the best Black Friday music deals too.

Explore more Black Friday deals