Black Corporation is bringing back the Jupiter-8 and with extra features

Black Corporation, makers of Deckards Dream Mk2, Xerxes and Kijimi poly synths, dropped a planet-sized bomb on its Instagram over the weekend, announcing the ISE-NIN, a reimaging of the Roland Jupiter-8.

Just like the rest of BC's growing roster, this eight-voice poly will surely be as faithful recreation as you'd likely to get, but there will be some extra features added to this 2021 version.

The ISE-NIN will also feature full MPE support and micro tuning by ODDSound, to go alongside those sumptuous filters and rich VCOs that made Roland's onetime flagship synth the classic we all know and love.

As yet, there is no audio or video of the ISE-NIN in action and according to the post, we won't be seeing it until the end of the year.

However, it will be available for preorders this week, which we're sure there'll be many, head over to the Black Corporation website for more information.