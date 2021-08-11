More

Loraine James, Rroxymore and KMRU to host free production masterclasses through Black Artist Database

Black-identifying producers with all levels of prior experience are invited to register

Black Artist Database (B.A.D) are kicking off a series of production masterclasses in partnership with Ableton.

They're inviting black-identifying producers of all skill levels to participate in masterclasses from established artists, free of charge. The hosts of the first four masterclasses are Loraine James, rRoxymore, Russell E.L. Butler and KMRU. The interactive classes will be taught by these artists and supported by Ableton-certified trainers.

There's three hundred spots for each of the four classes, which cover a range of topics that includes field recording, live performance and bus processing. Registration closes on August 16th at 5pm - hit the link below to sign up.

B.A.D is a community-based platform and crowd-sourced database that provides a way to discover and support the creative output of Black artists across the globe. They also run [pause], an initiative aimed at addressing the inequality gap within the music industry, supporting and encouraging businesses to create more equitable workspaces.

Masterclass schedule:

"How to turn your production into a live performance" with Loraine James - Tuesday 24th August @ 1pm (EST), 5pm (BST), 6pm (CEST), 7pm (EAT)

"Bus processing premasters" with Russell E. L. Butler - Tuesday 28th September @ 1pm (EST), 5pm (BST), 6pm (CEST), 7pm (EAT)

"Field recording as a compositional tool" with KMRU - Tuesday 26th October @ 1pm (EST), 5pm (BST), 6pm (CEST), 7pm (EAT)

"An intro to live" with rRoxymore - Tuesday 23rd November @ 12pm (EST), 5pm (GMT), 6pm (CEST), 8pm (EAT)

Click here to sign up to B.A.D Masterclasses, or visit their website to find out more.

I'm the Features Editor for MusicRadar, working on everything from artist interviews to tech tutorials. I've been writing about (and making) electronic music for almost ten years, and when I'm not tapping away at my laptop keyboard, you'll find me behind a MIDI keyboard or a synthesizer. My latest obsession is the Arturia MicroFreak, which will have to do until I've saved up for a Prophet-6... 
