Billie Joe Armstrong's 21st Century Breakdown Strat is up for sale

The 1970 Fender Stratocaster played by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong during the 21st Century Breakdown era is up for sale via London's Denmark Street Guitars.

The Olympic White Strat was one of several electric guitars in rotation during the touring cycle for the Californian punks' platinum-selling eighth album.

It features an alder body, bolt-on maple neck with the F-stamped heel-plate, and has been modded in an HSS configuration with Armstrong's favoured Seymour Duncan JB (SH4) in the bridge position.

Armstrong is not a man to strat off his bridge pickup so both the original middle and neck single-coils have been taken out of the circuit, but that's an easy fix should you want to bring them back into play.

The Strat has a sticker under the bridge, some hefty buckle rash on the rear, and comes with a hard case and a signed certificate of authenticity from the man himself, and it's yours for £12,999.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Denmark Street Guitars) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Denmark Street Guitars) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Denmark Street Guitars)

Also up for sale is Armstrong's 1970 Martin D-41, which has a solid spruce top, solid rosewood on the back and sides, and abalone inlays. The dreadnought acoustic was used on 21st Century Breakdown and, like the Strat, comes with a case and certificate of authenticity. Asking price is £11,999.

See Vintage and Rare for more details.