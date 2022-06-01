Berklee, Ableton and Elektron combine for new Electronic Digital Instrument Summit

A new four-day electronic music event is about to take place at the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, bringing together “industry-leading artists, educators, manufacturers, and music tech innovators for an exploration of current and future technologies and music-making applications for electronic instruments.”

The Berklee Connect 2022 EDI Summit (EDI being Electronic Digital Instrument) is sponsored by big name tech companies Ableton and Elektron, who we assume won't be joining the crowds for the twice-cancelled NAMM show that's making its return on the exact same dates.

What's ON at EDI?

The new show promises in-depth workshops and live instrument demonstrations with acclaimed artists including producer and assistant professor Daedelus and electronic jazz trailblazer Mark de Clive-Lowe ’94.

“In the last few years we’ve seen an explosion of interest from electronic music producers of all kinds who want to be able to perform their work in front of a live audience,” said Michael Bierylo, chair of the Electronic Production and Design Department. “Berklee is at the forefront of offering students the opportunity to study electronic performance as part of their core music experience at the college, and we’re excited to share this at the Connect 2022 EDI Summit.”

The new show’s theme is “Machines and Musicianship”, with talks and demos on that theme plus an extensive product showcase with many of the most trusted and inventive digital instrument manufacturers from across the industry.

Find out more on the EDI Summit (opens in new tab) website.