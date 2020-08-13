Behringer’s RD-6 drum machine arrives in an eye-popping range of colour options

Launched at the 2020 NAMM Show , Behringer’s RD-6 is finally ready to ship. An emulation/clone of Roland’s TR-606 drum machine, it turns out that this will be sold in a wide variety of bright and beautiful colours.

As well as the expected silver version, the RD-6 also comes in (deep breath) two shades of red, two shades of blue, black, lime, purple, yellow and tangerine casings, and very nice they all look too.

The RD-6 contains all seven analogue 606 sounds plus the clap from Boss’s DR-110 drum machine. There’s also a 16-step sequencer (plus storage for 32 patterns) and a distortion circuit that’s modelled on the legendary Boss DS-1 pedal.

Physical connections include MIDI I/O, USB, Mix Out, 3.5mm outputs for each voice and a Start/Stop trigger input. Up top there are some additional patch points for interfacing with other gear (Behringer’s own TD-3 , for example).

The RD-6 is now shipping from Behringer’s factory so should be in people’s hands within the next few weeks. The price will be around €149.