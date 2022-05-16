The “world’s first look” at the Behringer UB-Xa synth just landed

By ( , , ) published

First Oberheim announced the OB-X8, and now this

It turns out that even the launch of a new Oberheim OB synth can’t keep Behringer out of the synth headlines for long.

Having been teased for what seems like years - in fact, it is years - we finally have concrete evidence that Behringer’s Oberheim clone, the UB-Xa, is in the hands of at least one dealer, as Anderton’s has just posted what it’s calling the “world’s first” look at it (they’re obviously not counting all the previous ‘looks’ we’ve had from Behringer).

The 22-minute clip includes a full overview of the UB-Xa and some examples of it being used to create pad, bass and lead sounds. You’ll also be able to find out more about the synth’s various ‘vintage’ modes and its performance LFO.

It is worth pointing out that this is still a pre-production model, and a release date hasn’t yet been confirmed. However, we’re assured that the UB-Xa will come in at less than $1,500, which is less than a third of the price of Oberheim’s new OB-X8.

That said, these are two very different synths and will be competing in very different markets. As such, we suspect that there should be more than enough room for both of them to succeed.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
All-access artist interviews, in-depth gear reviews, essential production tutorials and much more.
Get the latest issue now!
More Info