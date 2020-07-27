The Behringer UB-Xa is nearly ready and you can see it in action

Behringer has given an update on its long-awaited reimagining of the Oberheim OB-Xa, the snappily entitled UB-Xa.

The Manchester-based engineering team behind the synthesizer's development has been working tirelessly on all the features it is hoping to cram into the clone of the iconic poly.

One of the new features to be included will be a double mode where two patches can be played independently. Much of the work has already gone into the firmware and mod matrix and the team is also beginning to work on the very first patches.

Better still, we get to hear and see it in action, which will only go to whet those appetites to revisit this classic polysynth even further.

Still no release dates or prices available, but we're sure to see those very soon as the development of the UB-Xa looks to be forging ahead full steam.