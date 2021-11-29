More

Why buy a 303 plugin when Behringer’s hardware clone of Roland’s classic Bass Line synth is as cheap as this?

The TD-3 is going for a crazy price right now

If someone had knocked on your door a few years ago and told you that you’d soon be able to purchase a 303-style analogue hardware synth for just $89/£66/€79, you’d have laughed them out of your (acid) house, but that’s where we are this Cyber Monday.

We’re referring to the bonkers deals that are currently available on Behringer’s TD-3, both in the UK and the US.

There's an argument to say that, if you're going to get a 303-style synth, the original silver colour is the way to go, and when you consider that Guitar Center is selling it at a $60 discount, that colour looks even more appealing.

Over in the States, Guitar Center is selling the silver version of this squelchy bassline synth for just $89, while on the other side of the pond, you can nab a red one from Thomann for just £66/€79.

Christmas is approaching, and what could be more festive than a red bassline synth? This is a crazy price for this brightly coloured version of Behringer's 303 clone, so take advantage while you can.

Either colour is great in our book; silver gives you the look of the real 303, while red will ensure that you stand out from the crowd.

These deals put the TD-3 more in line with the price of many plugins than hardware synths, so if you want to dirty up your December, get your order in quick.

