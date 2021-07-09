More

Behringer takes its TD-3 bassline synth “to a whole new level” with a devilish modded version

By (, , )

A pimped-up version of the 303, and Behringer isn’t just taking inspiration from Roland this time

There’s something rather meta about Behringer’s recent activity. First it announced a ‘new’ MKII version of its RD-8 drum machine - itself an emulation of Roland’s TR-808, of course - and now we have the TD-3-MO, a modded-out edition of the company’s TD-3 bassline synth.

This revision has an even more curious backstory; it’s a second-generation version of the TD-3 (a reboot of Roland’s TB-303 bassline synth) that appears to be based on Robin Whittle’s tricked-out Devil Fish 303. So, you might say that it’s a revised clone that’s also inspired by a previous mod project.

You may recall that Behringer provoked Whittle’s ire in 2020 when it posted a mock-up of a ‘Murdered Out’ TD-3 that appeared to bear similarities to the Devil Fish design. Though the name and colour scheme have changed, the TD-3-MO looks pretty much the same.

What this means in practice is all-new circuitry, a sub-oscillator for extra grunt, additional parameter controls, patching capabilities, a MIDI CC-controllable cutoff filter and more.

Check out the video above for more details on the new features, or head to the Behringer website. The TD-3-MO will be available in silver and yellow priced at $199. It’s said to be shipping now.

Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info