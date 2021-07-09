Behringer takes its TD-3 bassline synth “to a whole new level” with a devilish modded version

There’s something rather meta about Behringer’s recent activity. First it announced a ‘new’ MKII version of its RD-8 drum machine - itself an emulation of Roland’s TR-808 , of course - and now we have the TD-3-MO, a modded-out edition of the company’s TD-3 bassline synth .

This revision has an even more curious backstory; it’s a second-generation version of the TD-3 (a reboot of Roland’s TB-303 bassline synth) that appears to be based on Robin Whittle’s tricked-out Devil Fish 303 . So, you might say that it’s a revised clone that’s also inspired by a previous mod project.

You may recall that Behringer provoked Whittle’s ire in 2020 when it posted a mock-up of a ‘Murdered Out’ TD-3 that appeared to bear similarities to the Devil Fish design. Though the name and colour scheme have changed, the TD-3-MO looks pretty much the same.

What this means in practice is all-new circuitry, a sub-oscillator for extra grunt, additional parameter controls, patching capabilities, a MIDI CC-controllable cutoff filter and more.