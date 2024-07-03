“We’re confident we’ve nailed this synth”: Behringer says that its PPG Wave clone is nearly ready, but we’ve heard that one before

We were told that the “third and final prototype” was being beta tested in 2022

It would be unfair to say that Behringer only develops synths based on other people's old analogue hardware: it replicates digital instruments, too.

A case in point is the forthcoming Wave, a synth that bears a strong resemblance to Wolfgang Palm’s series of PPG instruments from the 1980s.

The fact that these had digital wavetable engines might make you think that that the emulation process would be easier than for a purely analogue instrument - the original Waves did have an analogue filter and VCA envelope - but Behringer says that this isn’t the case.

“Replicating the unique architecture of the original unit made the firmware development extremely complex,” writes the company in a recent Facebook post. “We’re confident we’ve nailed this synth and aim to ship it in a few months. Thank you for your patience. This is one legendary synth.”

We’ve been here before, of course; back in 2022, Behringer said that it was beta testing the "third and final prototype" of the Wave, prior to releasing it to market.

Two years on and we’re again being told that a revised version is being sent out to beta testers, so who knows when customers will be able to get their hands on it (or, indeed, how much it will end up costing).

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

