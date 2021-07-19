Never mind the Polivoks: Behringer is working with the original designer on a new version of the iconic Soviet synth

Behringer has confirmed that it’s working on a new synth in collaboration with Vladimir Kuzmin, creator of the famous Polivoks.

Kuzmin previously created a mini version of the Polivoks with Elta Music , but it seems that he has plans to come up with something different for Behringer.

“With great interest have I followed Behringer’s Vision to bring back iconic synthesizers and make them affordable for musicians,” he says. “For all my life, I have been extremely passionate about synthesizers and I decided to contact Uli to see if Behringer would be interested to design a new Polivoks as I would love to see my legacy live on.

Released in 1982, the Polivoks was a duophonic analogue synth that has gone on to become something of a cult favourite.

Discussing the new collaboration, Behringer boss Uli Behringer says: ““It’s an immense honor to have Vladimir Kuzmin on our team as he is a legendary synth designer.

“This partnership demonstrates again that we welcome collaborations with boutique inventors and manufacturers, as we believe we can perfectly coexist and complement each other.”

It probably won’t surprise you to learn that no price or release date has been set for the new Polivoks, but we’ll keep you updated.