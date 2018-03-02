A new Polivoks synth is coming and will cost you just $500

While Mr Putin is flexing the Russian military muscle once again with an ever growing collection of missiles, another Russian institution is shrinking. A new mini Polivoks desktop synth will soon be available and you’ll be able to grab one for just $500.

We’re sure the price point will prove popular and so will the form-factor. The mini Polivoks looks to simplify the old design and bring things up-to-date with the addition of USB connectivity as part of the MIDI section.

However, some things have not changed, more specifically, the filter and multimode envelope generator are essentially the same as the original.

The project is the product of a collaboration between Elta Music and Vladimir Kuzmin and is promised to be available from April/May 2018, so we won’t have long to wait.