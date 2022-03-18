'What if we could put a Yamaha CS-80 synth voice into a tiny box?' asks Behringer

We know that at least one of Behringer’s recently announced mini synths is real and can make sound - that’ll be the Pro VS - but the latest one to be teased, a tiny take on a voice from Yamaha’s iconic CS-80, is very much just a “design proposal” at this stage.

Behringer says that this slider-loaded touch keyboard instrument may be capable of up to three notes of polyphony, and would come with MIDI support and a motion sequencer.

There’s no word (obviously) on any kind of release date, but Behringer reckons that it could put this thing together and sell it for $99. Interested?

Behringer previously announced a much larger clone of the CS-80, noting in 2021 that it had got its VCF and envelopes performing “100% identically” to the original.