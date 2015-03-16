Toto bassist Mike Porcaro dies, aged 59

Mike Porcaro, bass player for Toto, has died at his home following a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Mike's brother, Toto keyboard player Steve Porcaro said in a statement that the bassist had passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, while guitarist Steve Lukather wrote that Mike was "now at peace".

Toto have sold 35m albums to date and were best known for megahits Africa and Rosanna. The bandbroke up in 2008 but reformed in 2010 to raise funds for Porcaro and awareness of motor neurone disease.