Musikmesse 2011: Squier unveils the Jaguar Bass Special SS

Musikmesse 2011 PRESS RELEASE: The all-new Vintage Modified Jaguar Bass Special SS (short scale) puts classic Fender looks into a distinctively sharp-looking, great-sounding and super-versatile Squier bass model.

Features include a sleek offset-waist body and an ultra-slim fast-action 30-inch scale neck, with the added one-two punch of a booming split single-coil Precision Bass middle pickup paired with a growling Jazz Bass single-coil bridge pickup.

More than just a student model, this bass is perfect for players who will appreciate the comfort of a short-scale instrument. Superior tone, smooth playability, great comfort and fantastic value.

RRP: £251

