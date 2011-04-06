Musikmesse 2011: Squier introduces the Matt Freeman P Bass

Nothing says punk rock like a classic black P Bass.

Musikmesse 2011 PRESS RELEASE: Celebrated Bay Area bassist and punk legend Matt Freeman is known for his monster chops and aggressive playing with Rancid, Operation Ivy and, more recently, Devils Brigade.

The all-new Matt Freeman Signature Precision Bass complements his playing style and delivers the true Precision Bass experience, with monster tone of its own roaring from its traditional split-single-coil pickup.

Features include a contoured basswood body finished in Black or Vintage White, vintage-tint gloss fast-action maple neck, 20-fret maple fingerboard with modern 9.5-inch radius, "HiMass" bridge with four brass barrel saddles and a three-ply black-white-black pickguard.

RRP: £491

