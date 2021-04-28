Baby Audio’s Smooth Operator is an 'intelligent signal balancer' plugin that promises to add a touch of ‘HiFi’ to your productions

Baby Audio has released Smooth Operator, an ‘Intelligent Signal Balancer’ plugin that uses spectral processing to “resolve fatigued frequencies and bring out clarity”.

Featuring a detection algorithm that’s said to adapt to incoming audio 44,100 times per second, Smooth Operator combines resonance suppression, EQ and spectral compression into one workflow.

The algorithm uses Fast Fourier Transform to break down the incoming audio into tiny particles, which are analysed and processed independently. These are then put back together in real-time in what’s said to be a more surgical approach to resonance detection and rebalancing.

Smooth Operator can be used on instruments, vocals and mix busses, and is designed for creative tone shaping. You get 63 presets and a choice of three colour modes, and the plugin window is fully resizable.

Find out more on the Baby Audio website. Smooth Operator runs as a VST/AU/AAX plugin and has a regular price of $69, but you can get it for $39 until the end of May.