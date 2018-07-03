AVP Synthesizers announces new control-laden analogue drum synth, the ADS-7

Russian synth-makers AVP Synthesizers has taken to Facebook to announce the ADS-7 drum synthesizer.

Featuring a built-in 32-step sequencer and MIDI control, the ADS-7 takes inspiration from the drum machines/synthesizers of the ‘70s and ‘80s.

Assembled in Moscow using discrete components and OTA chips, the instrument has plenty of hands-on tweakability: 65 controls, four switches and 27 buttons with which you can have a wide control over the sound parameters, sequencer and MIDI.

The ADS-7 also includes individual audio outputs and individual trigger inputs for each of the seven sounds.

ADS-7 features

Fully analogue, OTA discreet components

7 individual sound channels: BD, Clap, OH/CH (choking on/off function), 3 separate Generators (GEN) with Band-pass and Low-pass filter options

65 knobs/controls for different sound shaping options: from standard noise to metallic tones

16/32 step analog sequencer

Up to 32 steps preset loading/saving slots

Ability to clock external gear with the sequencer

MIDI In/MIDI Out

3.5 mm individual triggers

Stereo/individual 6.3 mm outputs for each sound plus 1 trigger out

Steel casing

Dimensions: L330xW250xH140 mm

Weight: 3.5 kg (without adapter)

220v adapter 15 VAC (included)

There’s no word on price or availability just yet, but you can subscribe to the mailing list on the AVP Synthesizers website .