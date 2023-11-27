Avid has extended its Pro Tools, Sibelius and Media Composer reductions to Cyber Monday and beyond: you've now got till 4 December to save 20% on subs across their industry-standard range

Avid is the sotware giant behind industry-standard applications for many sectors of the media industry.
There's Pro Tools for music producers, of course, and Sibelius sets the benchmark for score notation, while Media Composer is widely used for video editing in the film, TV and streaming industries.
All three are under our deals spotlight right now, with big reductions - up to 20% - on their annual subscriptions offering some of the lowest prices ever.
If you're interested in a taste of what the pros use, or are a pro looking for a bargain, check out the deals below...
Pro Tools Artist annual subscriptions: Save up to $120
Pro Tools is pretty much the industry standard in pro studio environments, but is actually perfectly accessible for serious beginners - especially at these prices.
• Pro Tools Artist - was $99, now $79
• Pro Tools Studio - was $299, now $239
• Pro Tools Ultimate - was $599, now $499
Sibelius Ultimate annual subscription: Save up to $40
Sibelius Ultimate delivers the total score creation package for desktop and mobile. It is aimed at professional composers and educators who need to create, arrange, and publish scores of any size and complexity. Sibelius Artist, on the other hand, is more than enough for most of us to handle...
• Sibelius Artist - was $99, now $79
• Sibelius Ultimate - was $199, now $159
Media Composer annual subscription:
$499, now $399
Media Composer is Avid's video editing software designed for the media and entertainment industry, and is widely used within the fields of film, TV, broadcast and streaming. The standard edition offers 99 tracks each for audio and video, and is designed to handle multiple inputs while eliminating time-consuming management tasks.