Summer NAMM 2018: Avantone’s CLA-10s hail the return of the best/worst monitor speaker

SUMMER NAMM 2018: Avantone has announced the availability of the new CLA-10 reference monitors, that aim to recapture the essence of the legendary Yamaha NS-10 monitors , used by engineers and producers the world over.

Once dubbed the “worst speakers” by Bob Clearmountain, the humble NS-10 found its way into countless studios for the ‘revealing’ nature at emphasising troublesome mix issues, due to a 5dB boost at 2kHz. Yamaha then discontinued the NS-10 in 2001.

Fast forward 17 years and 12-months of R&D, Avantone has attempted to recreate the same characteristics of the NS-10s. Similar materials have been deployed in the construction, as well as matching the voicing of the tweeter to that of the original, achieving the same frequency response (60Hz - 20kHz).

The CLA-10s have been endorsed by five-time Grammy award-winning mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge, whose signature also adorns the front of each familiar-looking enclosure.