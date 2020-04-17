Austrian Audio's Hi-X55 headphones were designed for "contemporary music production"

After its previous experience in creating microphones, Austrian Audio have made the move into headphones, releasing the first of two models using a 44mm "High-Excursion" driver, the closed-back Hi-X55.

"Our science, measurements, and listening tests have shown that 44mm is the optimum size for this design. It ensures professional performance in the Hi-X, moves a lot of air, and eliminates ‘wobbling’ of the diaphragm," says Austrian Audio.

Specs (Via Austrian Audio)

Frequency range: 5 Hz - 28 kHz

Sensitivity: 118dBspl/V

THD (@ 1kHz): < 0.1%

Impedance: 25 Ω

Input Power: 150 mW

Cable (detachable): 3m

Connector: 3.5mm (1/8”)

Adapter (included): 3.5mm to 6.3mm (1/8” to 1/4") Dimensions: 300 x 170 x 85 mm

Weight (without cable): 305g

The Hi-X55s are available now, priced at £249; the Hi-X50 model will arrive in May, priced £199. Find out more on the Austrian Audio website.