It’s just a little Crusher: AudioThing unveils affordable bitcrushing plugin that you might be able to get for free

Inspired by the effect section in Noises , its recent “creative texture instrument”, Crusher is AudioThing’s new bit crusher and multimode filter plugin.

Crusher’s filter comes in low-pass, high-pass, band-pass and notch flavours, and offers Cutoff, Resonance and Output controls. The bitcrusher, meanwhile, comes with Bits and Downsample knobs, along with a Harshness control that’s lifted from AudioThing’s Reels.

If you already own Noises then Crusher can be had for nothing, and it’s also free with any AudioThing purchase made in May. For everyone else, it’s available for the introductory price of €9 (regular price €19).