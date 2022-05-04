It’s just a little Crusher: AudioThing unveils affordable bitcrushing plugin that you might be able to get for free

If you’ve already got Noises or buy something else you can have it for nothing

Inspired by the effect section in Noises, its recent “creative texture instrument”, Crusher is AudioThing’s new bit crusher and multimode filter plugin.

Crusher’s filter comes in low-pass, high-pass, band-pass and notch flavours, and offers Cutoff, Resonance and Output controls. The bitcrusher, meanwhile, comes with Bits and Downsample knobs, along with a Harshness control that’s lifted from AudioThing’s Reels.

If you already own Noises then Crusher can be had for nothing, and it’s also free with any AudioThing purchase made in May. For everyone else, it’s available for the introductory price of €9 (regular price €19).

Crusher runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and you can download a demo. Find out more on the AudioThing website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
