AudioThing and Hainbach are making Noises: new plugin is a “creative texture instrument”

Synth white noise meets vintage measurement and tape gear and strange field recordings

Noises is the fourth plugin to come from the collaborative mind of AudioThing and electronic musician Hainbach, and it delivers what its name implies.

We’re not just talking about one sort of ‘noise’, though - with a quick and easy interface, this is an experimental “creative texture”  instrument that can be used to create a wide range of sounds.

Noises can be used as the basis for everything from ambient soundscapes to gitchy IDM. It comes with 21 banks, each of which contains a different variety of noise, and a large central knob that enables you to crossfade between sounds from eight banks at a time.

The banks cover the likes of analogue synth white noise, the sound of the Autobahn, military communications tones, tape hiss and all kinds of other sounds that Hainbach cooked up in his studio.

There’s also a sequencer that can used to control said knob, and you can trigger noises from your MIDI keyboard or set it to start/stop with your DAW playback.

Hainbach has provided 1.18GB of samples for Noises and also crafted 118 presets. You can create your own noise banks too, while other features include a multimode filter and bitcrusher.

Noises is available now for the introductory price of €45 (the regular price will be €69). Find out more on the AudioThing website; it runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats, and there’s also a demo to download.

