Audiomodern’s free Panflow plugin could fuel new adventures in stereo

If you’ve been ‘setting and forgetting’ your panning controls, now could be the ideal time to get a little more creative, as Audiomodern has just released Panflow - a free panning modulator plugin.

This is designed to let you shape complex, evolving panning patterns and add random, rhythmical movement to any audio track - and all in real-time.

The graphical interface is designed to be easy to use and promises precise stereo editing. There’s pattern editor, and Panflow will sync to your host’s tempo. You also get three curve modes, customisable sequence range and quick loading of presets.