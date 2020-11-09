AudioKit Pro says that its AR-909 iOS drum machine sounds “analogue and alive”

AudioKit Pro’s latest limited-edition app is one that fans of vintage drum machines might not want to miss. The Analog Rhythm 909 is inspired by none other than Roland’s classic TR-909; in fact, the developer says that it’s “like having a piece of hardware on your iOS device”, claiming that it sounds “analogue and alive”.

AR-909 uses synthesis rather than samples to generate its sounds, and is built to be played and tweaked. You can program beats in the step sequencer or record them by playing the pads, and patterns can be switched on the fly. The app - which runs standalone and as an AUv3 - weighs in at under 20MB, and is designed to be approachable and easy to use.