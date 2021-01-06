Audient’s iD4 and iD14 MKII budget audio interfaces offer more features and improved performance

GEAR 2021: Audient’s iD4 and iD14 are two of the best budget audio interfaces on the market, and today marks the launch of new versions of both of them. The MKII revisions are said to provide more features and improved performance - bringing both interfaces into line with Audient’s higher-end iD44 - and to offer even better value for money.

Both interfaces now provide 120dB of dynamic range on the DACs and ADCs, so you should get improved recording and output quality. There’s also USB 3.0 connectivity, which offers bus powering via a USB-C port. The iD14 MKII gets dual headphone outputs and two extra line outputs, too.

• NAMM 2021 is cancelled, but we'll be covering all the big January gear announcements right here on MusicRadar.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Audient) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: Audient) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: Audient) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: Audient) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: Audient) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: Audient) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Audient)

With a gun-metal finish, the MKII IDs look a bit sharper than their predecessors, but the good news is that they come in at the same prices. So, the iD4 MKII costs $199/£138/€149 and the iD14 MKII costs $299/£200/€229.

Audient has also launched the EVO Start Recording Bundle, which contains the EVO 4 audio interface, the SR1 large diaphragm condenser mic plus shockmount, and the SR2000 monitoring headphones. This costs $249/£199/€220.