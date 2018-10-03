Attend an exclusive John Butler guitar clinic - for free!

As he rides the promotional wave of new album Home, Aussie rootsman extraordinaire John Butler will be paying UK shores a visit and holding an exclusive guitar clinic while he's here - and you could be there.

The event takes place at GuitarGuitar’s Camden Town store in London on Wednesday 17 October, where John will be discussing the new record, as well as his songwriting and playing approach, in conversation with Total Guitar editor Rob Laing.

To attend, simply head on over to Dice.fm and register your number to get your name down for tickets. The clinic starts at 1pm, so make sure you get there early.