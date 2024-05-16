Superbooth 24: ASM crosses its Hydrasynth line with silver as it launches two very limited-edition 5th anniversary models

SUPERBOOTH 2024: ASM’s HydraSynth was already a prime piece of synth real estate, and its curb appeal has been further increased with the launch of a 5th Anniversary Silver Edition.

There are actually two models - the Hydrasynth Keyboard 5th Anniversary Silver Edition and Hydrasynth Deluxe 5th Anniversary Silver Edition - each of which is limited to 200 units. So, as well as looking desirable, they’re also very collectible.

Behind the new liveries, the synths are fundamentally the same as the standard-issue models, but each one does come with an exclusive patch bank.

Announced in 2019, the original Hydrasynth Keyboard is an eight-voice, three-oscillator, polyphonic aftertouch polysynth that enables you to morph between waveforms using multiple modulation sources. The Deluxe model ups the ante by offering 16 voices, a 73-note full-size keybed and oodles of I/O.

Prices for the Silver Editions Hydrasynths are $1,649/£1,799/€2,049 for the Keyboard and $2,149/£2,299/€2,649 for the Deluxe.

Find out more on the ASM website.

(Image credit: ASM)