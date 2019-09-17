As Yamaha celebrates 45 years of synths, could a new one be in the offing?

Yamaha has been in the synth game for 45 years - development kicked off in 1974 with the release of the SY-1 - and to celebrate, it’s hosting a 24-hour live stream event over the course of this weekend. This will be broadcast from Innovation Road , the company’s corporate museum that’s located in Hamamatsu, Japan.

Inevitably, this will give the company a chance to celebrate some of its classic instruments - we’d be very surprised if the DX7 and CS-80 don’t get a mention or two - but we’re also told that there’ll be new product announcements.

Given the focus of this event, we’d like to think that these might include a new synth. There has been some talk of a ‘new CS-80’ being in development , but given that the idea for this was only mooted a few months ago, we’d be surprised if an announcement was made so soon.

We can but hope, though; what we do know for certain is that the event will feature demos, performances and interviews from Yamaha Artists, product designers and specialists.

It’ll take place in three seven-hour blocks across a 24-hour period, the first of which kicks off at 1pm CEST/4am PDT on 22 September. The second English-speaking stream starts at 10pm CEST/1pm PDT on the same day, with a Japanese broadcast to follow.