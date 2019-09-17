As Yamaha celebrates 45 years of synths, could a new one be in the offing?

Yamaha has been in the synth game for 45 years - development kicked off in 1974 with the release of the SY-1 - and to celebrate, it’s hosting a 24-hour live stream event over the course of this weekend. This will be broadcast from Innovation Road, the company’s corporate museum that’s located in Hamamatsu, Japan.
Inevitably, this will give the company a chance to celebrate some of its classic instruments - we’d be very surprised if the DX7 and CS-80 don’t get a mention or two - but we’re also told that there’ll be new product announcements.
Given the focus of this event, we’d like to think that these might include a new synth. There has been some talk of a ‘new CS-80’ being in development, but given that the idea for this was only mooted a few months ago, we’d be surprised if an announcement was made so soon.
We can but hope, though; what we do know for certain is that the event will feature demos, performances and interviews from Yamaha Artists, product designers and specialists.
It’ll take place in three seven-hour blocks across a 24-hour period, the first of which kicks off at 1pm CEST/4am PDT on 22 September. The second English-speaking stream starts at 10pm CEST/1pm PDT on the same day, with a Japanese broadcast to follow.
You can find out more on the Yamaha Synth website and watch the event on Facebook.