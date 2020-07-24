Arturia’s Sound Explorers Collection box set puts 20 years of synth/FX plugins and presets on one 250GB hard drive

Available as a limited edition and available exclusively in stores, Arturia’s Sound Explorers Collection box set is an exhaustive greatest hits package that celebrates the company’s 20-year anniversary.
The supplied 250GB hard drive contains both the V Collection 7, which brings together 23 of the company’s software instruments, and the FX Collection - emulations of iconic effects and studio tools that come with new features for today’s producers.
You also get Pigments, Arturla’s big-hitting original soft synth, and 40 of the company’s best selling preset packs.
The Sound Explorers Collection is available now for the reduced price of €599 (regular price is €1097). Find out more and find a dealer on the Arturia website.